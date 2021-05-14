WRAP exhibit at River Arts Center

The WRAP encourages rural artists to make and exhibit their artwork. The meritorious works chosen from area shows are eligible to exhibit in the annual State Art Exhibit in Madison in September.

The River Arts Center Gallery is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. Visitors should enter through the main high school entrance from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the E-03 gallery entrance from 3:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/wrap-2021 or call 608-643-5215. Face masks are required.