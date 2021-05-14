 Skip to main content
WRAP exhibit at River Arts Center
WRAP exhibit at River Arts Center

WRAP exhibit at River Arts Center

Artwork from Wisconsin Regional Art Program 2019 exhibit.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

The public is invited to celebrate the annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program Exhibit hosted through June 25 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

The WRAP encourages rural artists to make and exhibit their artwork. The meritorious works chosen from area shows are eligible to exhibit in the annual State Art Exhibit in Madison in September.

The River Arts Center Gallery is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. Visitors should enter through the main high school entrance from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the E-03 gallery entrance from 3:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/wrap-2021 or call 608-643-5215. Face masks are required.

