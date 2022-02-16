 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WREATH PLACED FOR VETERANS

  0
On Dec. 30, 2021, V.F.W. Post 2114 McEvoy Miller Mauston veterans placed wreaths on Mauston City Cemetery in honor of veterans of all wars for “Wreaths Across America” day held Dec. 18. Commander Jim Frisch places a wreath on Jack Ripley’s grave, with Steve Krogh, Tim Salzwedel, Dennis Thomas, Dennis Nielsen, Ricky Miller, Randy Tyler, Dennis Emery.

 TONY GOODMAN/Contributed

