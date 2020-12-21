Wreaths laid for veterans

On Dec. 19, the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution led a Wreaths Across America Ceremony at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

On that day, the Wreaths Across America organization said, “Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”

The Spring Grove Wreaths Ceremony was held at noon with a speech read by Betsy Grant, a local resident and member of the Fay-Robinson NSDAR of Reedsburg and assisted by Mary Caliban. The local Harold B. Larkin Post 187 and VFW Post 9387 provided a prayer, performed a 21-gun salute and played taps. Then assembled family members and community supporters placed their wreaths to honor their veterans.

The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the NSDAR selected the following recipients to be given a wreath:

Thomas Allen, a former slave who joined the 12th Brigade Wisconsin in 1862 in Tennessee, cooked for the unit and he and his wife followed some of its members home to the town of Kilbourn in 1864. In 1874, his fellow soldiers honored him with a headstone, thanking him for his service.

Orrin Anderson served in the army in World War II. Upon returning, he served on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors.

Jerry Hamm was in the army, in the Korean War era. He was an electrician and member of many civic organizations.

George Miner was in the army in WWI. He was fluent in German, which was a valuable asset to his unit.

Darlin Morse served in the army in Korea, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. He died in combat at the age of 18.

Marvin Westerfeldt was in the army, serving in the WWII Veterinary Corps. He returned to the Dells and opened the Dells Animal Hospital.

Sanford WhiteEagle was a Marine and served for two tours in Vietnam. The Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556 of Baraboo bears his name.