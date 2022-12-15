Wreaths placed at local cemeteries

The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will take part in the Wreaths Across America program to place wreaths at noon Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells and at the Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg.
