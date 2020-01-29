WRPCO encourage residents to use caution during drawdowns

Wisconsin River Power Company will begin drawdowns of the reservoirs at its Petenwell and Castle Rock hydroelectric dams, an annual step to prepare for increased spring river levels. A gradual drawdown of the Petenwell reservoir will begin Jan. 27, with the Castle Rock drawdown starting Feb. 1.

Water levels may be reduced by up to 5 feet at the Petenwell Dam and up to 6 feet at the Castle Rock Dam while each respective drawdown is in place. Both drawdowns are anticipated to finish by the end of April.