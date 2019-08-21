Wurz donates hair to "Children with Hair Loss"

Trinity Wurz, the grand-daughter of Rockie and Charity Sobeck of La Valle donated 11 inches of her hair to "Children with Hair Loss" on Aug. 12. This is her second donation for a great cause. Her first donation was at age five and she donated 10 inches of hair.
