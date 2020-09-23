× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WWII POW camp exhibit at library

The Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s exhibit, “Prisoners of War: Filling the Labor Shortage on the Homefront,” is currently on display at the Reedsburg Public Library.

Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said the exhibit was held in August at the RAHS grounds at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village and will travel to other locations starting with the library. The exhibit also corresponds with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and will be at the library through mid-October.

The exhibit features panels talking about the history of prisoner of war camps around the state and nation. Reedsburg’s own POW camp will also be featured in the exhibit, which was located where Webb Middle School now sits. Reedsburg’s camp housed German POWs during WWII, who would work in the canning factories and farms around the area.

Working conditions were not an issue at Reedsburg’s camp and the only secure element surrounding the camp was a snow fence. “It’s kind of like a forgotten history. A lot of people were really surprised when we first started bringing that to light that Reedsburg had a POW Camp,” said Braunschweig.