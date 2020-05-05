Wyocena pantry extends reach

The Wyocena Helping Hands Food Pantry, 165 E. Dodge St., Wyocena, serves residents in the Pardeeville School District. In anticipation of an increase in need, patrons can pick up food twice a month. Pantry hours are from 10 a.m. to noon on the first, second, and third Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays of every month.
Requirements include an ID of the person picking up the food, and self-declared income at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines. The income can be based on a weekly amount. Income guidelines are posted at registration. An address must be provided. A proxy may pick up with written permission from a registered recipient.
