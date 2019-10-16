Photography, furniture and a few good books will be on display from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18-20 at the annual art show and sale at Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 Highway 23, Spring Green. The three-day show and sale, features the work of six area artists, each of whom brings a unique talent to their works in photography, wood, and words.
Wyoming Valley School will offer for sale a limited number of copies of books by the late Frances Nemtin, a resident of Taliesin for decades who wrote about the famed Frank Lloyd Wright estate and her life there. Titles available include “Romeo and Juliet,” “Bon Appetit!,” “Beads,” “Roofs of Taliesin,” and “Like A Fern Unfurling.”
The historic Wright-designed Wyoming Valley School, constructed in 1957, will be open for tours during all three days of the photography, furniture and book event. There is no charge to attend the event. Donations are requested for the tours. Proceeds of this event benefit the Wyoming Valley School.
For more information, email wyomingvalleyschool@gmail.com.
