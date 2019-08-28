10-year-old supports library expansion

Ona Roland, 10, presents the Baraboo Public Library on Monday with a plaque she created at home using Perler beads. The plaque, inspired by the Get Loud for the Library initiative logo, will be on display at the library. Ona’s mother, Pamela Roland, is a new member of the library's Board of Trustees.
