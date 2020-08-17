You have permission to edit this article.
YMCA and soccer club partner
The YMCA of Dodge County and the Beaver Dam United Soccer Club have partnered to provide youth soccer programming to Dodge County.

Beginning in the fall, the YMCA and BDUSC will provide youth soccer programming at the YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive, with the use of two practice fields, and game fields for ages 5-6, 7-9, 10-12, U10, U12 and U14. All In-Town League programming will run through the YMCA of Dodge County with contact through Haley Angst, hangst@theydc.org and all travel league programming will run through BDUSC with contact through Cindy Lauth, bdusc_registrar@hotmail.com. For more information, visit theydc.org.

