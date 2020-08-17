YMCA and soccer club partner

Beginning in the fall, the YMCA and BDUSC will provide youth soccer programming at the YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive, with the use of two practice fields, and game fields for ages 5-6, 7-9, 10-12, U10, U12 and U14. All In-Town League programming will run through the YMCA of Dodge County with contact through Haley Angst, hangst@theydc.org and all travel league programming will run through BDUSC with contact through Cindy Lauth, bdusc_registrar@hotmail.com. For more information, visit theydc.org.