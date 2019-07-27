YMCA honors Peter J. Seippel Foundation

The YMCA of Dodge County renamed its Child Watch to honor of the Peter J. Seippel Foundation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by foundation board members and YMCA volunteers and staff, according to a July 23 press release. New room signage was unveiled revealing the room’s new name, the Peter J. Seippel Foundation Child Watch. This venue serves as an onsite, drop-off babysitting service for children ages 6-weeks to 7-years-old. Pictured, from left, are Jessica Kern, John Ralston, Chelsey Seippel, Leann Anderson.
