WAUPUN — Waupun Memorial Hospital will host certified yoga instructor Andrea Oosterhouse on Tuesdays in October for gentle yoga class designed to stretch and strengthen the body gradually.
The sessions, which will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital's Marsh Conference Room, 620 W. Brown St., will run Oct. 8-22.
This mind-body awareness yoga practice emphasizes mental relaxation through a series of breathing instruction, slow yoga stretches and poses.
This class is suited for all ages and abilities. Bring a yoga mat to each class. Cost is $40. Preregistration is required; call 920-926-4960, email classes@agnesian.com or visit agnesian.com/yoga.
