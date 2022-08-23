 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yoga class offered to raise funds for humane society

Bee Alive Yoga will host a donation-based yoga class from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, 230 W. Wisconsin St., Portage.

A new instructor will offer a Kriya Flow class to benefit the Columbia County Humane Society. The class is donation based and towels for the animals are also being collected.

Kriya Flow is a medium-paced class that leaves you feeling exhilarated and exhausted at the same time. Initially, you will warm up with a few breathing exercises and energy building kriya movements. Kriya Flow layers breathwork and mudras, amongst the traditional asanas you may see in a "vinyasa" type class.

All levels are encouraged and supported.

For more information, visit beealiveyoga.com.

