Yoga classes offered

Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department will offer two yoga classes with instructor Livia Schomber. Classes are held at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The cost per series is $50 for residents or $60 for non-residents. Registration is due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 in office or by midnight online.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8-March 4, for ages 15 and older, to work on joint mobility of the spine, shoulders and hips, and build overall strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all practitioners, including students with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size.

Gentle/Chair Yoga: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-March 3, for ages 50 and older to perform postures sitting on a chair or standing with the support of a chair. In addition to the gentle stretching, this class will also emphasize improving overall balance, breathing in a more efficient way and strengthening muscles.

Register at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas, mail registration, leave it in the dropbox near the Center Street entrance or stop in the office between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, 887-4639.