 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YOUNG BOY CATCHES 2 FISH WITH 1 HOOK

  • 0
YOUNG BOY CATCHES 2 FISH WITH 1 HOOK

Grant Neesam, 5, was fishing at his great-grandparents house on Park Lake in Pardeeville on Aug. 13 and caught two fish with one hook.

 KRISTINA NEESAM

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News