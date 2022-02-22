 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH BASKETBALL WINNERS ADVANCE TO DISTRICT

On Feb. 19, the Portage Optimist Club held its annual Tri Star basketball competition with events for 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13-year-old boys and girls held at John Muir Elementary School. The first-place winners are now eligible to compete in the District competition on April 30 in Sun Prairie. First-place winners from left, are Estrella Perez, Asher Brandsma, Zachary Kraucyk, Hayden Brown, Jayden Schultz, Savannah Chilson, Cayson Kiefer, and Macyn Woodworth.

