Youth beekeeping scholarship offered

The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Beekeepers Association offer the 2023 Youth in Beekeeping Scholarship as a part its promotion and educational initiatives for youth interested in beekeeping.
A scholarship is available for up to two youth, from Dodge or Jefferson County, to apply for a complete hive with bees and engage in one full year of beekeeping. Recipients will be selected through an application process. Applicants must be age 12-17-years-old and must be currently enrolled in public, private, or homeschool.
Other eligibility rules and requirements apply. For more information, call John Kuhn at 262-353-1826 or visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com to download an application. Application deadline is Feb. 10.