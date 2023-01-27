 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth beekeeping scholarship offered

  • 0

The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Beekeepers Association offer the 2023 Youth in Beekeeping Scholarship as a part its promotion and educational initiatives for youth interested in beekeeping.

A scholarship is available for up to two youth, from Dodge or Jefferson County, to apply for a complete hive with bees and engage in one full year of beekeeping. Recipients will be selected through an application process. Applicants must be age 12-17-years-old and must be currently enrolled in public, private, or homeschool.

Other eligibility rules and requirements apply. For more information, call John Kuhn at 262-353-1826 or visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com to download an application. Application deadline is Feb. 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giebel joins bank

Giebel joins bank

Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixe…

PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She’s a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minni…

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…

Sen. Ballweg receives award

MADISON — For playing a significant role as a senate sponsor for multiple family law initiatives that ensures Wisconsin citizens can more easi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News