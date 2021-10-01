Youth celebrate National 4-H Week

National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, celebrates the positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme is “Find your spark.”
Columbia County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in the community. Each day has a corresponding theme in Columbia County - Thankful Sunday, Make it Monday, Try it Tuesday, Wear Green Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Favorite Project Friday and Service Saturday.
For more information, visit https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development or contact Pat Wagner, Columbia County 4-H and youth development educator at pat.wagner@wisc.edu.