Youth celebrate National 4-H Week

National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, celebrates the positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme is “Find your spark.”

Columbia County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in the community. Each day has a corresponding theme in Columbia County - Thankful Sunday, Make it Monday, Try it Tuesday, Wear Green Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Favorite Project Friday and Service Saturday.