Youth farm safety training offered

JUNEAU — Extension Dodge County in cooperation with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at the Dodge County Administrative Building auditorium, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, with a short break in the morning and afternoon and lunch about noon. This program includes classroom instruction and a practical test that is held only once each year.

The Tractor Safety course covers Safety-It’s an Attitude, Livestock Safety, Pesticide Safety, Electrical Safety, Confined Space Safety and more.

To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. Students must bring their lunch. Parents should plan on attending the first 45 minutes of the first class for orientation. Dates for the late April/early May practical driving test at the fairgrounds will be announced to participants when registrations are confirmed.