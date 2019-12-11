Youth farm safety training offered

JUNEAU — Extension Dodge County in cooperation with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at the Dodge County Administrative Building auditorium, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, with a short break in the morning and afternoon and lunch about noon. This program includes classroom instruction and a practical test that is held only once each year.
The Tractor Safety course covers Safety-It’s an Attitude, Livestock Safety, Pesticide Safety, Electrical Safety, Confined Space Safety and more.
You have free articles remaining.
To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. Students must bring their lunch. Parents should plan on attending the first 45 minutes of the first class for orientation. Dates for the late April/early May practical driving test at the fairgrounds will be announced to participants when registrations are confirmed.
Pre-registration is required, cost is $35 per youth if registered by Jan. 3 and $45 after Jan. 3, 2020. To register, complete a registration form for each youth and return with payment to the Dodge County Extension office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. WI 53039. Forms available at the office and at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu" target="_blank">http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
Wisconsin state law Act 455 requires that any youth younger than 12-16 years who operates a tractor or self-propelled equipment on the highway for a parent, must successfully complete a Tractor and Machinery Safety program. The U.S. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration require those youths ages 14-16 that work for a non-parent must complete an approved farm safety course. Class participants younger than 14 years will receive their federal certificate after they turn 14.
For more information, call 920-386-3790, or visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.