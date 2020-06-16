Youth farm tractor and machinery safety training
0 comments

Youth farm tractor and machinery safety training

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Extension Juneau County along with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program. This program will be offered using independent study, online training and in-person training.

Class schedule includes:

  • June 29: Independent online classwork
  • July 6-9: online learning classes will take place from 8- 10:30 a.m., with a half hour break between class topics
  • July 15: Driving and written tests

All Classes will be held via Zoom with materials on the Google Drive. To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. The practical tractor driving test will be followed by the written test and will be given at the Juneau County Fairgrounds, on July 15 with scheduled time slots.

Pre-registration is required by June 24, registration is free. To register, complete a form for each youth and return to the Juneau County Extension office, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston. WI 53948, or online at juneau.extension.wisc.edu.

For more information, call 608-847-9329, or visit juneau.extension.wisc.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Saylor earns $1K Scholarship
Community

Saylor earns $1K Scholarship

Mediacom Communications selected Kyra Saylor, a Necedah High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. T…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News