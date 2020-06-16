Youth farm tractor and machinery safety training

Extension Juneau County along with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program. This program will be offered using independent study, online training and in-person training.
Class schedule includes:
- June 29: Independent online classwork
- July 6-9: online learning classes will take place from 8- 10:30 a.m., with a half hour break between class topics
- July 15: Driving and written tests
All Classes will be held via Zoom with materials on the Google Drive. To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. The practical tractor driving test will be followed by the written test and will be given at the Juneau County Fairgrounds, on July 15 with scheduled time slots.
Pre-registration is required by June 24, registration is free. To register, complete a form for each youth and return to the Juneau County Extension office, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston. WI 53948, or online at juneau.extension.wisc.edu.
For more information, call 608-847-9329, or visit juneau.extension.wisc.edu.
