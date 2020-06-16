Youth farm tractor and machinery safety training

Extension Juneau County along with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program. This program will be offered using independent study, online training and in-person training.

All Classes will be held via Zoom with materials on the Google Drive. To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. The practical tractor driving test will be followed by the written test and will be given at the Juneau County Fairgrounds, on July 15 with scheduled time slots.