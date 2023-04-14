Playground Movement will host the fifth Global Youth Service Drive on Sunday, April 30. It is a youth-led event that will feed 100 households for a week. The list includes more than 50 pantry staples, and meal ingredients provided through individuals, organizations, private funding, grants and donations collected at participating area businesses.
Each recipient will receive four large reusable shopping bags with more than 100 pounds of food, and a recipe booklet with meal ideas for the ingredients provided.
Community donation collection sites and the item(s) they are collecting:
- Mustard at First Lutheran Church
- Ketchup and chocolate chips at Associated Bank
- Spaghetti noodles and brownie mix at Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce
- Pancake mix and syrup at Chippy's Popcorn. Chippy's will offer coupons for free popcorn to anyone donating both items. Drop off during business hours or at the back door with your address to receive coupons by mail.
- Vegetable oil at city of Beaver Dam
- Flour at Great Harvest
- Spaghetti sauce at Heavy Metal
- Brown sugar at Higher Grounds
- Lentils at Momentum Gym
- Mayonnaise at National Exchange Bank & Trust
- Jelly and peanut butter at Ooga Brewing Co.
- Skillet meal like Hamburger Helper at Spring St. Nutrition
- Rice at The Watermark – Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services
- Salt and pepper at WDS Construction
- Dry beans at YMCA
- Cereal at Renae Henning
- Muffin mix at Benvenuto's
- Hot dog buns at Maurice's
- Vinegar at Art on the Town
- Masa Harina - corn meal for cooking at Remax
- Kool-Aid at Mane Stage