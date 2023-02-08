The Badger Lightning Girls Hockey team, Wisconsin Dells, and the Thunderbird Youth Hockey Association, Baraboo, held a fundraiser on Jan. 26. The basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and Chuck-A-Duck raises $450 for the SJS Cancer Support Team. From left, Kevin Schell of SJS, youth hockey members Lakyn and Ryker Selje, senior captains Kayla Capener, Eryn Benson, Mallory Ruland. The Dells team has athletes from Baraboo, Elroy, Reedsburg, Sauk, and Wisconsin Dells.