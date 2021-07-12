Youth league football registration open

Beaver Dam Youth Football registration for 2021 is open for the third and fourth grade Flag League or fifth and sixth grade Tackle League.

The schedule and SportsEngine registration link is available on the Beaver Dam Youth Football Facebook page. Fees are $60 for 3/4 Flag and $125 for 5/6 Tackle. A personalized jersey is included.

The Beaver Dam High School Football Program also will host a Youth Camp for grades 3-6 from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 10-11. The $20 fee includes a camp T-shirt. Register on SportsEngine.

Deadline for all registrations is Aug. 2.