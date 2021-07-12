 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth league football registration open
0 Comments

Youth league football registration open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Youth Football registration for 2021 is open for the third and fourth grade Flag League or fifth and sixth grade Tackle League.

The schedule and SportsEngine registration link is available on the Beaver Dam Youth Football Facebook page. Fees are $60 for 3/4 Flag and $125 for 5/6 Tackle. A personalized jersey is included.

The Beaver Dam High School Football Program also will host a Youth Camp for grades 3-6 from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 10-11. The $20 fee includes a camp T-shirt. Register on SportsEngine.

Deadline for all registrations is Aug. 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The week at the library
Community

The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News