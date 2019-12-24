Youth paint night at River Arts Inc

River Arts Inc will host a kids-only acrylic painting class for kids from ages 8-12, from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10 at 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac. Students will work step by step with instructor Jyneal Flad to create a fun painting on canvas to take home at the end of the night.

Parents are not required to attend, they can drop their child off at the studio and come back, or feel free to browse the gallery. Parents are not allowed in the studio. This class is $15 per student and includes all necessary supplies, including an apron, juice and cookies.