Youth paint night planned

River Arts Inc will host a kids-only Paint Night event from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

This acrylic painting class is for kids ages 8-12. Students will work step by step with instructor Jyneal Flad to create a fun painting on canvas to take home.

Parents are not required to attend; they can drop their child off and return or browse the gallery. Cost is $15 per student and includes all supplies, including an apron.

Safety precautions will be taken to protect students and the instructor. One student per table and only seven spots will be offered. Masks are required.

For more information or to register, contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org, 608-643-5215, or riverartsinc.org.