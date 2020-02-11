23 youth participate in 4-H speaking contest

JUNEAU — Twenty-three youth participated in the 2020 Dodge County 4-H Speaking Contest held Jan. 30 at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Categories included interpretive reading, storytelling, team reading, original speech, and extemporaneous speech that youth in kindergarten through high school could enter.

Top Speakers selected include in grades 3-6, Easton Keil of Trenton Highlights; Vivian Lichty of Hyland Prairie; Reid Schmidt of Herman Hornets; and Kari Schmidt of Herman Hornets; grades 7-9, Braden Paplham, Sinissippi and Graham Wagner, Juneau Victorians; grades 10+ Extemporaneous Speech, Lerious Wilson of Portland Boosters. Top speakers received medals and all participants received ice cream from Culver’s.

Judges for the event were Nikki Gunst, Kris Kehl, and Matthew Gunst.