Youth performances available online

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has its first virtual musical available online at bdact.org. The Tell-A-Tale Youth Theatre, directed by Andy Estervig and Judy Pearce, performed the musical “The Show Must Go Online.” In this first-of-its kind musical, each actor received a 1-2-minute scene/song to rehearse, video record, and upload. All the videos were edited together into a performance that tells the hilarious story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive online. More than 30 students in grades 3-8 were split into two casts. Both versions are available online.