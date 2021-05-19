Youth Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled

Dodge County Public Health Department will host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for youth age 12 and older from 3:30-6 p.m. Today, Thursday and Friday. A parent or legal guardian must be present.
Appointments guarantee vaccine but walk-ins welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call the DCPH Vaccine Hotline at 920-386-4830.
Today: Human Services and Health Department Building, 199 Highway DF, Juneau.
Thursday: Hustisford High School Gymnasium, 845 S. Lake St., Hustisford.
Friday: Mayville High School Gymnasium, 500 N. Clark St., Mayville.
Clinics will remain open until scheduled time unless doses run out before.