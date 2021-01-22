Youth sought for conservation group

The Dodge County delegates to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress seek one or more high school age youth interested in becoming involved with the Youth Conservation Congress program. Specifically those who are interested in pursuing a career in natural resources management or a love of the outdoors.

The goal of the Youth Congress is to engage, educate, and involve youth in the management and protection of Wisconsin’s natural resources. To educate them on the process by which Natural Resources policy is determined in the state of Wisconsin and making them aware of the Conservation Congress and its role as an advisory group, in the rule making process. As well as preparing them to be the next generation of leaders with in the Congress.

Participants will interact with Department of Natural resources staff, join mentored activities like hunting, trapping, fishing, silent sports, hands-on environmental education and other outdoor programs, interact with county Conservation Congress delegates, attend local and district meetings as and the annual Conservation Congress State Convention in May and the annual Spring Hearing process in April.

Qualified individuals need to be a Dodge County resident but, may attend school in a neighboring county, will be freshman through juniors in the 2021-2022 school year anticipating a two-year commitment to the program.

For more information, an informational packet and an application form, visit the Wisconsin DNR website at dnr.wi.gov and scroll down to the Conservation Congress section and click, then find Y.C.C. information under Community Outreach, email YCC coordinator Kyle Zenz at kyle.zenz@wisconsin.gov or Dodge County chair, Dale Maas at dmmaas50@yahoo.com or Harold Drake at drakegerth@charter.net.