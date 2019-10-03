Columbia County 4-H, a part of UW-Madison–Division of Extension, will observe National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages young people to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
On Oct. 12, the New Directions 4-H Club of Portage will meet and greet the public at the Portage Tractor Supply Company and share a display of their 4-H stories and examples of their 4-H project work and animals for the public to learn about.
For more information, visit 4-h.org or https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development.
