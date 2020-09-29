Youth tractor safety course offered

Columbia County Extension will offer a Tractor and Machinery Certification Program virtually from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on Oct. 5, 6 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and a written test on Nov. 2. To enroll, call Sarah at 608-742-9688 or email sarah.millard@wisc.edu by Oct. 2. Course fee is $25.

Wisconsin State Law requires that youth younger than age 16 successfully complete a tractor and machinery certification course before they drive tractors on public roads.

The class is open to individuals 12 years of age at the time of their first class and older. Students will learn to recognize and correct potential hazards, gain general knowledge about farm safety, and learn the importance of a positive attitude about safe practices. The class will be taught by Columbia County and State Extension staff, 4-H leaders, agricultural instructors, law enforcement and EMS personnel and local business persons.

This year’s program includes virtual presentations, self-directed learning, an in-person written test and an in-person driving test. The video teleconference classes will be held virtually via Zoom while written tests will be offered at one of several locations including Portage High School, Columbia County Administration Building and the Marquette County Services Center. Due to the pandemic, the driving tests will be arranged for each student either at Johnson Sales, Arlington, or at the individual student’s home.