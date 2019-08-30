Wisconsin’s biggest YouTube star, Charlie Berens, also known as the “Manitowoc Minute” guy, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.
No comedian knows Wisconsin better than Berens. Besides creating and hosting YouTube program the “Manitowoc Minute,” which lovingly pokes fun at the Wisconsin way of life, Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist who’s been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. His weekly videos garner up to 1 million views each. His Funny or Die video “If Jack Dawson was really from Wisconsin,” a spoof of “Titanic,” has gotten more than 13 million views. He regularly supports Wisconsin charities and causes through the program and shouts out Wisconsin armed service members.
Tickets available at alringling.org, at the box office or at 608-356-8864. Standard tickets are $30; premium tickets, $45; and box seats are $55.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
