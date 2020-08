A Donut 2-K will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Yukon Trails RV Campround, N2330 Highway HH, Lyndon Station. The Donut 2-K will take place along the manicured trails at Yukon Trails and after the race there will be homemade donuts. The race will have staggered starts to make sure that everyone is spaced out and can safely enjoy this fun event.