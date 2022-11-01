 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ZAJICEK NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

  • 0
ZAJICEK NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

From left, Nancy Breunig, Jennifer Gulsvig Dunn, Sauk Prairie Middle School teacher; Marcia Colby, Justin, Colby, Sarah and Lydia Zajicek, eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School was named the Sauk Prairie Optimist October Middle Level Leader; Tricia Rodey, Sauk Prairie Middle School principal on Oct. 19.

 ELLEN PAUL

ZAJICEK NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Ella and Angel

PETS OF WEEK: Ella and Angel

Ella is about 2-years-old, a Rottweiler mix that came in as a stray. She's a very smart dog with a lot of puppy left in her. Ella is very play…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News