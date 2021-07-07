 Skip to main content
Zalewski inducted into honor society
Zalewski inducted into honor society

Jordyn Zalewski of Baraboo, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

