ZICK RECOGNIZED FOR YEARS OF SERVICE

Allegra Zick, a Maplewood Nursing Home resident, was recognized for her 70 years of membership in the Sauk County Association for Home and Community Education on May 19. She served as president of the organization, she writes letters to the editor, served as teacher/principal for more than 40 years in the Baraboo School District, served on the school board and has contributed a lot to Sauk County over the years. From left, Donna Ochsner, Zick, and Amanda Coorough.

 DONNA OCHSNER

