ZICK RECOGNIZED FOR YEARS OF SERVICE
The Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter will host the first annual Farm to Fork Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon June …
John Van Wie, a life-long community member and educator, and Fred Reineking, former Wisconsin Dells High School principal, are the 2022 Wiscon…
The Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. Monday at the Catholic Cemetery on S. River St…
Bank of Wisconsin Dells assistant vice president and branch manager at the Lake Delton Branch, Lori Schultz, celebrate her 40th anniversary on…
The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections secretary Kevin Carr joined representatives from Western Technical College to recognize a group of men at …
Fall River VFW Post 2219 will hold its Memorial Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the multi-purpose room at the Fall River School, 150 Bradley St.
Greta is a 16-month-old large mixed breed. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Greta can be a little shy at …
Alliant Energy reopened the reconstructed boardwalk and bridge at a grand reopening celebration on its Gallus Slough property on May 23 in Merrimac.