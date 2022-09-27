 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ZILLMER EARNS GRAND CHAMPION AWARD

Hyland Prairie 4-H Club member, Harper Zillmer of Horicon, receives a Grand Champion award for her vet science paper at the Sept. 16 Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Expo at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. She had the top research report in the state for grades 3-8.

 ELLA FENSKE

