MADISON — Joe Zimbric has joined the University of Wisconsin-Extension as the crops and soils agricultural educator for Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, according to a press release issued Monday.
Zimbric completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in agronomy at UW-Madison. His research focused on optimizing a dual-use perennial grain crop for maximum grain and forage production.
Prior to his graduate studies, he worked with cattle ranchers and dryland wheat farmers in western Montana on improving soil health, irrigation efficiency, resilience to changing temperature and precipitation trends, and water quality.
You have free articles remaining.
He hopes to develop forward-thinking educational programming to address immediate and long-term challenges in order to build greater economic and environmental sustainability into area farms and communities.
For more information, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)