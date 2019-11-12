Zimmermans win $1,000

Briana Zimmerman was randomly selected as the winner of the Baraboo Slumberland Customer Appreciation weekend Oct. 26-27 social media giveaway. This month-long promotion resulted in 1,200 “likes” and 8,500 comment and “tag a friend” tags. Briana is pictured here, with her husband Gavin and son Percy as they won $1,000 Slumberland Baraboo Bucks.
