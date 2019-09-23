Parents in the Columbus area and their children are invited to join us at Zion Lutheran School for a six-week session of SonBEAMS, beginning Sept. 30. Each SonBEAMS meeting will include a Bible lesson, free play, singing time, and exercise time. The group meets on Mondays each week at the school’s gym from 8-9:15 a.m. This is a free program for parents and children to work, learn, and play together. Zion is located at 822 Western Ave. Those interested can call the office to register at 920-623-5180, but registration is not necessary to participate.
