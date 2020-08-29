 Skip to main content
ZION LUTHERAN SCHOOL REOPENS
Zion Lutheran School reopened its Pre-K through grades 8 school on Aug. 25. All recommended Covid-19 precautions were put into place with students and staff wearing masks while in the building. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Werre, Alex Vandeberg, Chad Grambsch, Rachel Grambsch, Hannah Rodewlad, Marie Becker, and Niki Schwartz.

 JENNIFER WERRE Contributed

