Zitzner named leader in banking

Merlin Zitzner was honored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association for his excellence in banking, community service, and civic involvement on Oct. 29 at the WBA headquarters in Madison, where a Leaders in Banking Excellence wall installation displays a tribute to outstanding current and former bankers. The wall was established in 2020, and five class of 2021 honorees join the 12 inaugural honorees.

“Merlin has made significant contributions to Wisconsin’s banking industry and to the economic wellbeing of our state,” said Rose Oswald Poels, WBA president and CEO. “Part of what makes him an exceptional leader is that he has inspired others to succeed in their professions and in service to their communities.”

Zitzner served in the U.S. Army and attended Wisconsin State University Whitewater. In 1969, a job offer from the Continental Bank of Chicago took him to Chicago, where he covered the East Coast.

In 1972, he returned to small-town Wisconsin and The Baraboo National Bank, where he helped to save the bank from being sold. After a tragedy struck in 1975, Zitzner stepped up at the age of 34 to become the 11th president of the bank. Under his guidance, the bank has grown from $30 million to more than $500 million in assets.