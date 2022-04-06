Zona Gale Theatre premiers 3 short films

Gartner wrote her very first script for a low-budget Hitchcockian thriller in 2007, and titled it “Two Rivers,” the name of the city where she was residing at the time; this freshman film project did quite well at film festivals nationally and internationally. Following “Two Rivers,” she started its prequel “Where the Great Spirits Live,” also heavily influenced by Hitchcock; it was completed two years after her film debut and garnered an award for best female director in 2017. The third installment, “Breathing Underwater,” wrapped in 2021.