Zona Gale Theatre premiers 3 short films

Portage Center for the Arts' Zona Gale Theatre offers a series of independent films from Wisconsin director, writer, and executive producer Melonie Gartner at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
Gartner wrote her very first script for a low-budget Hitchcockian thriller in 2007, and titled it “Two Rivers,” the name of the city where she was residing at the time; this freshman film project did quite well at film festivals nationally and internationally. Following “Two Rivers,” she started its prequel “Where the Great Spirits Live,” also heavily influenced by Hitchcock; it was completed two years after her film debut and garnered an award for best female director in 2017. The third installment, “Breathing Underwater,” wrapped in 2021.
PCA will premiere all three short films with a total run-time of about 80 minutes plus discussion with the filmmaker. A $5 donation is suggested, or three non-perishable items for the food pantry. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.