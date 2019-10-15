Beaver Dam High School had another successful year of Advanced Placement courses and exams according to an Oct. 10 press release. For the sixth year in a row, BDHS outperformed the state and global student pass rate on AP exams. BDHS had an 81% pass rate, compared to 63% for the state of Wisconsin, and 54% globally. BDHS students passed a total of 72 exams in 2019, which is the highest number of exams passed by BDHS students since 2015. Students scored at or above the state and global average in AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Chemistry, AP Language & Composition, AP Literature & Composition, AP Human Geography, AP Psychology, AP Studio Art 2-D, AP United States Government & Politics, and AP United States History.
Overall, there were 176 students who took 308 exams. Of those, 143 students scored a 3 or higher on 221 exams with a pass rate of 81%, with 19% scoring a 5, 26% scoring a 4, and 27% scoring a 3.
BDHS had 49 AP Scholars this year, with an overall average score of 3.45. Scholars are divided into four subgroups:
National AP Scholar: granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Two students from BDHS were recognized, Akshay Kalra and Katelyn Schlefke.
AP Scholar with Distinction: granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Fourteen BDHS students were recognized, Neil Braker, Robin Carpenter, Joceline Helmbreck, Kaleb Heuer, Rebecca Hose, Akshay Kalra, Jasmine Krahn, Marshal McGauley, Chloe McQuin, Tyler Pamperin, Katelyn Schlefke, Megan Stippich, Theodore Vessey, and Eduardo Zavala.
AP Scholar with Honor: granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Seven students were recognized, Ryan Falkinham, Alyssa Heim, Nicholas Kuntz, Molly Landdeck, Linnea Lerwick, Zachary Schoenberger, and Lucas Smith.
AP Scholar: granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. This recognition was granted to 26 students, Ryan Almeida, Alexis Bakke, Kieana Bednarek, Marisa Boehler, Andrew Boschert, Ana Chavez, Rebecca DeYoung, Connor Foster, Kendra Gillett, Leslie Guzman, Ashley Hale, Benjamin Hendrix, Haylee Kasuboski, Anthony Kuenzi, Zak Kulka, Ayla Loomans, Morgan Nelson, Ahnicka Nondorf, Megan Okon, Isaiah Schlagel, Hannah Sommercorn, Nathan Stafford, Olivia Terlisner, Rachel Uhrich, Elise Zahs, and Hedwig Zaunmueller.
