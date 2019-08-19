Clarissa Bartelt, Emily Grenon of Beaver Dam; Micah Callies of Mayville; Arielle Eiler of Markesan; Morghan Lemmenes, McKenna Yedinak of Waupun; Megan Tillema of Horicon; have been named to the dean’s list for fall term 2018 at Winona State University, Winona, Minnesota, granted to students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
