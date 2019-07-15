Area students graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year.
McKenzie Farr, of Markesan; Emily Janssen, of Mayville; Travis Jaremba, of Beaver Dam; Amber Lovell, of Brandon; Rebecca Rate, of Campbellsport; Riley Erickson, of Nekoosa; Lauren Good, of Wautoma; Jack Lutter, of Wisconsin Dells; and Owen Mashuda, of Princeton.
