Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, will hold parent/teacher conferences from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday.
All parents/guardians may meet with teachers and review educational progress or concerns. Bring the student's schedule.
