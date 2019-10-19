The Columbus Area Endowment announced its fifth annual Celebration of Philanthropy event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 5—8 p.m. at Savannah Oaks Community Center. This year’s Celebration of Service will honor four service organizations as major contributors to the quality of life in our area. Organization officers, members, and guests will present on their past achievements and plans for the future. CAE will present a plaque and sponsor honor trees for each organization. Tickets cost $25 in advance from CAE at columbusendowment@gmail.com or from Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, or Odd Fellows.
