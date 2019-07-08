The following local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18.
From Columbus, Meredith Harmon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in liberal studies; Katie Koenitzer graduated with a Master of Science in environmental safety and health; Brianna Sukenik graduated with a Master of Science in counseling.
From Fall River, Anna Benzine graduated with a Master of Professional Accounctancy in accounting; Ashley Millan graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work; Emily Neuman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.
From Marshall, Allyssa Fischer graduated with an Education Specialist degree in school psychology; Macy Marcks graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Melanie Vukasovic graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business.
From Reeseville, Jesse Lynch graduated with a Master of Science in computer science.
More than 1,600 graduates crossed the stage at Kachel Fieldhouse. The morning ceremony recognized 759 undergraduate and 88 graduate students from the colleges of Arts and Communication, and Business and Economics. The afternoon ceremony recognized 696 undergraduate and 100 graduate students from the colleges of Education and Professional Studies, and Letters and Sciences.
The graduating class included 82 veterans, 31 international students and 231 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 111 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
